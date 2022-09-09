Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,944,990 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,316 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Starbucks worth $176,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,625.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after buying an additional 271,526 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $875,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 204,337 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,899,000 after buying an additional 107,189 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,231 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

SBUX traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.97. 196,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,794,147. The company has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.54. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $120.76.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.15.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

