Prudential Financial Inc. Has $284.20 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,703 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 54,164 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Netflix worth $284,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,612,150,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Netflix by 526,574.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 17.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,380,929,000 after acquiring an additional 930,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.74.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.26. 162,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,297,353. The company has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.51. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

