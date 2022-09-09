Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,472,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 531,227 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.81% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $376,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after buying an additional 4,530,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,448 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after acquiring an additional 634,536 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,672,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,875,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,738,000 after acquiring an additional 616,895 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.54. The company had a trading volume of 103,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,444. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.50 and a 200-day moving average of $99.23.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.