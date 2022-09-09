Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 729,277 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,269,293 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 729,277 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Oracle worth $270,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,503 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,466,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $74.94. The stock had a trading volume of 216,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,159. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average of $74.91. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.