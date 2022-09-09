Prosper (PROS) Trading Up 11.5% Over Last Week

Prosper (PROS) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Prosper coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00003808 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prosper has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002083 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000493 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict.

Buying and Selling Prosper

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain.At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

