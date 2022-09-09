ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Raised by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,078 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 2.2% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $23,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.76. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

