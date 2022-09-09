Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading Down 3.8%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.57 and last traded at $56.58. Approximately 2,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 499,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 13.32.

Institutional Trading of Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.91% and a negative net margin of 1,700.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 895.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 192,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 173,475 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,641,000 after acquiring an additional 741,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

