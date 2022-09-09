Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director William J.G. Griffith bought 171,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $7,341,444.09. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,069,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,786,750.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 171,489 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $7,341,444.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,069,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,786,750.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $255,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,555 shares of company stock worth $5,517,939 in the last ninety days. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,014 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,935,000 after buying an additional 11,113,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 17.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,871,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,522,000 after buying an additional 892,716 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,949,000 after buying an additional 522,256 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

