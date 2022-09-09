PRIZM (PZM) Price Up 24.8% This Week

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. PRIZM has a total market cap of $17.80 million and approximately $109,626.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NuBits (USNBT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

UniversalRoyalCoin (UNRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tiger shares (Tiger) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00108512 BTC.

TIGER COIN (TIGER) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LePenCoin (LEPEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kahsh (KSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gold BCR (GBCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crave-NG (CVNG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,604,483 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRIZM

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

