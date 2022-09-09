Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Trading Down 1.5%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.87 and last traded at $41.57. Approximately 3,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,105,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $2,873,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 30,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,152,170.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,848.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 68,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $2,873,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 662,023 shares of company stock worth $22,218,916. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,442,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 108.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,730 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after buying an additional 1,162,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,611,000 after buying an additional 1,052,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 967.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 799,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after buying an additional 724,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.