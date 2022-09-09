Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Trading Down 1.5%

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.87 and last traded at $41.57. Approximately 3,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,105,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.
Privia Health Group Stock Down 1.9 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,442,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 108.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,730 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after buying an additional 1,162,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,611,000 after buying an additional 1,052,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 967.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 799,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after buying an additional 724,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.
About Privia Health Group
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
See Also
