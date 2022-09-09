Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $142.77

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 142.77 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 135.50 ($1.64). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 136.70 ($1.65), with a volume of 1,511,306 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 166.20 ($2.01).

Primary Health Properties Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,236.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 141.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 142.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47.

Primary Health Properties Dividend Announcement

About Primary Health Properties

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

