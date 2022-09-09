Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $142.77

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 142.77 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 135.50 ($1.64). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 136.70 ($1.65), with a volume of 1,511,306 shares.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 140 ($1.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 166.20 ($2.01).
The firm has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,236.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 141.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 142.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.47.
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
