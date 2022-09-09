President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.52

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.17 ($0.01). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.22 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,033,420 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.05) price target on shares of President Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.70 million and a P/E ratio of -3.69.

President Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Paraguay, Argentina, and the United States. It is also involved in the exploration, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities.

