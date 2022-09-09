Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 53,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 923,949 shares.The stock last traded at $2.79 and had previously closed at $2.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Precigen from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Precigen Trading Up 13.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $578.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Precigen ( NASDAQ:PGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 108.85% and a negative net margin of 113.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian purchased 24,500 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $51,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at $117,855.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,411 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $493,145.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 1,530.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,187,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,739 shares during the period. Third Security LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 83,380,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the first quarter worth about $1,411,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 693.4% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 598,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 523,227 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Precigen by 107.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 439,368 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

