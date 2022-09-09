Portion (PRT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $44.00

Portion (PRT) traded up 45.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a market capitalization of $674,816.08 and $44.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Portion has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Portion

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,965,462 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt.

Buying and Selling Portion

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

