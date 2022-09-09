PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Cut to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PolyPid from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
PolyPid Stock Down 8.3 %
PYPD stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $8.57.
Institutional Trading of PolyPid
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PolyPid by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.
About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
