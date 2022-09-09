Polkadex Trading 1% Higher This Week (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $11.42 million and $193,412.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00007785 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00038157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,567.71 or 0.99556588 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00038821 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex (CRYPTO:PDEX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. The official website for Polkadex is www.polkadex.trade. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.

Buying and Selling Polkadex

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadex is a trading platform catered towards both the users of decentralized and centralized exchange markets. It provides two products initially, Polkadex Orderbook and Polkapool AMM. Polkadex Network allows traders to get the best of both worlds by providing a no KYC, feeless swaps and liquidity on AMM pool supported by perpetual liquidity mining program.”

