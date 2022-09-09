Polaris Share Price Hits $0.0298 on Top Exchanges (POLA)

Polaris Share (POLA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Polaris Share has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Polaris Share coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. Polaris Share has a market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $52,887.00 worth of Polaris Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,284.88 or 0.99889064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038314 BTC.

Polaris Share Coin Profile

Polaris Share (CRYPTO:POLA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2020. Polaris Share’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,401,916 coins. Polaris Share’s official website is polarishare.io. Polaris Share’s official Twitter account is @Polarishare.

Polaris Share Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polaris service is the distributed trading system of incentive knowledge, the system which connects knowledge producers and users. This project enables knowledge producers to earn rewards and users to get higher quality knowledge with lower costs by evaluating the value of knowledge and trading knowledge beyond simply document-sharing services.The biggest advantage of PolarisShare is that it provides incentives according to the extent of each user's contribution and induces a user-centered voluntary and active ecosystem. It provides an environment where knowledge professionals can produce documents on specific topics and share or sell them at free or low transaction fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polaris Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polaris Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polaris Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

