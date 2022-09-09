PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.35. The company had a trading volume of 500,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,940. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PNM Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in PNM Resources by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,677,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $15,929,000. FMR LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 114.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after buying an additional 155,338 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PNM Resources by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 592,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after buying an additional 132,604 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.