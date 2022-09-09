Playcent (PCNT) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week

Playcent (PCNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Playcent has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Playcent has a market cap of $437,174.50 and $22,460.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Playcent Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal. Playcent’s official website is playcent.com.

Playcent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

