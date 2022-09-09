Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on September 30th

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,401. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $12.21.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
