Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:PHD opened at $9.13 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $12.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

