Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Invests $1.75 Million in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. Reliance Steel & Aluminum makes up approximately 0.9% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:RS traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,247. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.04 and its 200-day moving average is $186.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

