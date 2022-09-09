Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 904 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $610.30.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $12.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $451.71. 32,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,994. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $458.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.20. The company has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.09 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

