Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 0.4% of Pinnbrook Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 35.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 31.7% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 795,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,962,000 after acquiring an additional 108,544 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 185.2% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after acquiring an additional 87,874 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded up $15.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $465.96. 22,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,166. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 495.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $462.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.