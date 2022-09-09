Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Position Increased by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 2.74% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $101,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 86,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 487,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,667,000 after purchasing an additional 79,507 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $93.42 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $111.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day moving average is $97.84.

