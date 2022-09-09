PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.15 and last traded at $91.07. 690,931 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 485,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.63.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 42,065 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3,472.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,724,000 after acquiring an additional 721,608 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.