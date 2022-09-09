Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Purchases 10,780 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 340.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

