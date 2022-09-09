Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,947.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total transaction of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock worth $38,950,146 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.15.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $617.82. 1,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,194. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $500.08 and a fifty-two week high of $686.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $607.33.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $18.50 per share. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.