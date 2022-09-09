Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fisker by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,605 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Fisker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,357,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 312,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $3,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 105,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,656. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 10.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fisker Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.28.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BNP Paribas cut Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

