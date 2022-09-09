Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $741,000 Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in HubSpot by 29.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,578,573.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 684,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,578,573.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on HubSpot from $461.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.17.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $27.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.62. 13,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.21 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.77 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.22.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

