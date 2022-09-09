Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $236,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HELE traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.98. 636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $118.13 and a 52 week high of $256.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $508.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HELE. StockNews.com cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. CL King cut their price objective on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

