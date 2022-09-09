Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 41.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE DOV traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.00. 11,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,623. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.21. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $116.66 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.