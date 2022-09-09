Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Seer were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seer in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Seer in the first quarter worth $218,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seer during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Seer by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEER traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,332. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. Seer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. Seer had a negative net margin of 695.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Seer from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Seer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

