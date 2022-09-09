Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $83.10

Shares of Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.10 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 83.10 ($1.00), with a volume of 801265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.04).

Picton Property Income Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of £452.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.07.

Picton Property Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Picton Property Income Company Profile

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

