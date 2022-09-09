Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.56 million.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of PAHC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,549. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $611.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $23.59.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 21.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 18.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth $686,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 48.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 12.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.