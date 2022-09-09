PEPS Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $985.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 15% against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $985.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today.

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

