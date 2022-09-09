Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.
Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$46.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$37.02 and a one year high of C$53.58.
Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$341,540.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$600,281.15. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 238 shares of company stock valued at $9,611.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
