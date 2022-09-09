Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.218 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

PPL traded up C$1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$46.58. 270,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$37.02 and a 1 year high of C$53.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.69. The firm has a market cap of C$25.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.64.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$341,540.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$600,281.15. Insiders have purchased a total of 238 shares of company stock worth $9,611 in the last 90 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.88.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

