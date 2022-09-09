Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 89.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.4 %

PBA opened at $34.75 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.24.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

