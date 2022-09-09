Peercoin (PPC) Trading 6.2% Higher This Week

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and $3,763.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00168299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00037165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00095988 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (PPC) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,744,765 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official website is peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Peercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

