Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Pearl River Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Aerojet Rocketdyne as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,991,000 after acquiring an additional 111,030 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 119.3% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,351,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,208 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,105,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 13.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 146,385 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.73. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity at Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,651,977.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AJRD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

