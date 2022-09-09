Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $2.49 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,496,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average is $45.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.