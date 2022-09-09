Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $2.29 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,438,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,632,000 after buying an additional 267,369 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 55,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.82 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.