Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 0.9% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.9 %

ADI opened at $152.13 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.03.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.61.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

