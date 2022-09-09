Pearl River Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 134.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,575 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,552 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,761 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $10,117,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lyft from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $17.80 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

