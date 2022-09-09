Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 98.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 22,361 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,330 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HST. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

