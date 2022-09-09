Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 444.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,237,000 after buying an additional 64,147 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 115,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,532,000 after buying an additional 75,107 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 719.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 626.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.9 %

Several analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $214.78 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.62. The firm has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.