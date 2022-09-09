Pearl River Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $189,516,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,515,000 after purchasing an additional 331,610 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Waters by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,837 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Waters by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,599,000 after purchasing an additional 127,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Waters by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 372,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,413,000 after purchasing an additional 113,693 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.00.

Waters Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of WAT opened at $308.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.50. Waters Co. has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $426.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

