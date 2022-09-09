Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,000. Chevron makes up about 1.3% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $158.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.50. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.15.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

