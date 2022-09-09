PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,087,525 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $33,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of PayPal by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal Trading Up 0.1 %

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.93.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.22. 438,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,583,856. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $289.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

